Watch the Labor of Love Men Put to the Test With the Pain of Childbirth

Can men handle the pain of childbirth? It's an age-old question that's been put to the test on several shows, now it's time for Labor of Love to test its dadchelors (that's bachelors ready to be dads).

In the exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, June 18 episode of Labor of Love below, Kristy Katzmann and host Kristin Davis put the remaining contestants to the test—can they survive a labor simulation? The idea is for the men to make it through the whole pain process to "birth" but they are able to throw in the towel if it gets to be too much.

"I was an endurance athlete. Like, I went through serious pain for four or five hours of races. I was like, ‘I can handle this no problem,'" Kyle says. "She turned that machine on and everything changed."