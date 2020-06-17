What It's Really Like Designing a Home for the Kardashian-Jenners

The man behind the magnificent mansions.
For an exclusive with Daily Mail, celebrity interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard opened up about his experience designing the Kardashian-Jenner family's many lavish homes. Not only did the design expert reveal how he became the go-to designer for the famous family, but he also shared some insight into their design choices.
You've likely seen Martyn's work before, either through watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians or Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's joint Architectural Digest cover in 2016.
"They are incredibly warm people and once you're in their life, you're in their life and they're very loyal and they become friends," Martyn said in the interview with the publication. "They are also very passionate about design."
Martyn, whose other clients include Cher, Cindy Crawford, Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne, first became acquainted with Kris Jenner 10 years ago, when he did work for a friend of hers.
"We kind of met socially and I became friends with them and then one day Kris called me and said, 'I'd love you to come and take a look at my house,'" he dished. "And so I went over, but at the time I was filming my TV show, Million Dollar Decorators on Bravo, and obviously the Kardashians film with E!. I couldn't work for Kris and be on camera because I was still under contract with Bravo."
Nonetheless, Martyn stayed close with the Kardashian-Jenners, even scoring an annual invite to the exclusive Christmas Eve party. In fact, as Martyn detailed to Daily Mail, it was at the annual bash where Martyn connected with Kourtney.
"Her first house she did was very young and quite wild in a way, but she has matured into a really interesting lady, who really is passionate about design and really studies it," Martyn shared. "And so, this house was the first real home for her that she was turning into an adult environment. And so, we set to work on that."
However, as Martyn began working with Kourtney in 2013, Khloe purchased a home nearby and also requested his services. Although his workload doubled, Martyn said taking on the "very different" styles made the experience "super fun."
For Kourtney's home, Martyn and the mother of three curated antique pieces, many of which "were collector's items by important mid-century furniture makers," he said.
As for Khloe, the Mediterranean style home she purchased from Justin Bieber inspired "a Moroccan fantasy" theme.
"And so, we created for her almost like a Moroccan fantasy inside the house with tented rooms and lots of black and white, very kind of monochromatic in a way, but very luxurious," Martyn added. "She likes things over scaled and super comfortable and very elegant. So her interiors were designed to be very inviting and sexy, really a mirror image of her personality."
Following these projects, Martyn moved onto Kris' "nest." Unsurprisingly, Martyn said the KUWTK matriarch wanted "an environment that is super inviting," a home for the whole family.
Martyn added, "She loves beautiful things. She really likes to keep evolving her interiors all the time and is very involved with it. She loves it and I think all the girls, all the kids, have inherited that passion from her."
In 2016, Martyn tackled Kendall Jenner's first home, a pad in in the Hollywood Hills. Even though Kendall is one of the world's top supermodels, Martyn highlighted Kendall's tomboy side with sculptural furniture and experimental design choices.
"She wants extraordinary sculptural furniture and we bought lots of vintage things from the '60s and '70s and gave it a real funky twist," he dished. "Kendall is really excited to experiment, but she does know her own mind, she knows what she likes and what she doesn't, which is always fantastic when you're working with a designer."
Younger sister Kylie Jenner was also inspired by mixing styles of the past and present. Since Kylie was pregnant with daughter Stormi Webster when Martyn took on her $12 million Hidden Hills estate, he and the lip kit mogul made sure to create a "playful" design.
"Super comfortable. We made it very inviting because she was pregnant at the time, a place for her to bring her first child into the world," he explained. "It had to be kid-friendly and sustainable, but in a way that she could be young and have fun."
Furthermore, thanks to Kylie's impressive cosmetics fortune, Martyn said they were able to "do some amazing things together." Specifically, Kylie's home features "Marilyn Monroe images by Andy Warhol," "Jean-Michel Basquiat artwork" and more.
Despite buying and curating the very best for the Kardashian-Jenners, Martyn made it clear that there is a budget.
"These are all very smart, very sensible women, there's no flighty, craziness going on there," the interior designer relayed. "There's always a price tag attached to things that you want made completely custom, but there's always a budget and business managers that you go through."
Martyn has yet to work on Kim Kardashian's interior as, he claimed, her design style "is very much ruled by Kanye [West]."