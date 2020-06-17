WELCOME!

Meet the Married at First Sight Season 11 Couples

Get to know the five couples hoping to make their relationships work in the new season of Lifetime's Married at First Sight
Married at First Sight is heading to New Orleans for season 11. 

The Lifetime reality show is returning next month for a brand new season of strangers getting married, featuring five couples whose journey will be captured over 17 two-hour episodes. Each couple will go on an emotional journey from wedding to honeymoon to early nesting to the daily struggles of working on their marriage, before they have to make the choice to either stay together or get divorced. 

The season officially premieres Wednesday, July 15, but a week earlier, on July 8, Lifetime will offer a first look at the couples in the Married at First Sight Matchmaking Special, featuring the show's matchmaking experts Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Cal Robertson. 

Following that, a Kickoff Special will feature a panel including ET's Kevin Frazier, Us Weekly's Emily Longeretta, E! News' Tierney Bricker, Celeb Talk Guy's Max Fata, and Variety's Angelique Jackson beginning the countdown to the season premiere. 

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Lifetime will also continue Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, which follows fan-fave couples as they quarantine together. It will move to Thursdays in July. 

Get to know all of the season 11 couples below! 

Henry and Christina

Henry, 35, currently works as a clinical recruiter. He's looking to settled down, but feels he tried every approach possible—aside from MAFS.

Christina, 30, is a flight attendant who recently got out of a five-year relationship. Since then she hasn't put that much effort into dating. 

Bennet and Amelia

Bennett, 28, grew up in New Jersey and is the artistic director of a theatre company. He's looked for a life partner for years, but found himself in a string of bad relationships. Will MAFS be the key?

Amelia, 27, was raised in Virginia. She's continuing the family tradition and completing her medical residency. Her grandparents were in an arranged marriage, so she thinks it's possible to learn to love someone. 

Woody and Amani

Woody, 30, hails from New Orleans where he is currently a teacher and coach. He's ready to find a partner to share what he learned from his mother.

Amani, 29, was raised in Chicago before moving to to New Orleans for college. She works in the non-profit sector and aspires to open her own non-profit organization working with the youth.

Brett and Olivia

Brett, 35, was born and raised in Louisiana. He works in IT and is ready for the MAFS experts to find him his perfect match.

Olivia, 30, returned to New Orleans for a position with a comprehensive stroke center. Having established her career, she's ready to put the effort into a relationship.

Miles and Karen

Miles, 26, is passionate about education and enjoys working with children and young adults.

Karen, 30, works as a consultant in New Orleans. She's been single for five years and finds dating to be quite difficult.

Married At First Sight's kickoff begins Wednesday, July 8 at 8 p.m. before the season officially premieres Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. 

