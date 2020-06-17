Serena Williams Will Be at the U.S. Open—Even If Fans Won’t Be

Related : Meghan Markle Is BFF Goals Cheering for Serena Williams at U.S. Open

Serena Williams is headed to the 2020 U.S. Open.

On Wednesday, the tennis pro announced that she will be playing in this year's tournament, which will take place from August 31 to September 13. This news comes one day after the United States Tennis Association announced that the U.S. Open will carry on with unprecedented restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Under the new regulations, the event will be held without fans or spectators to ensure the safety of players.

Addressing fans in a video message, Williams expressed her excitement over her participation.

"So this announcement has been on my mind all day, but ultimately I really cannot wait to return in New York and play the U.S. Open 2020," she said. "I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everything is perfect and everyone is safe. It's going to be exciting. It's been over six months since a lot of us have played professional tennis."