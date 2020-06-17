Why Kristen Stewart Was Cast to Play Princess Diana

It's the royal casting news nobody saw coming.

On Wednesday morning, Deadline reported that Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in the upcoming movie titled Spencer.

Set in the early ‘90s, the film will cover a critical weekend when Princess Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working out.

Pablo Larraín will serve as the director for the movie, which will reportedly kick off production in early 2021.

"Kristin is one of the great actors around today," Pablo shared with Deadline. "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristin can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her."

He continued, "The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see. I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."