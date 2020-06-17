Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey Offer Rare Glimpse Into How They’re Raising Their Kids

Related : Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Enjoy Date Night

Matthew McConaughey takes being a dad very seriously.

Speaking with Town and Country, the Oscar winner and wife Camila Alves opened up about how they have been raising their three children—Levi, 11, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 7—out of the spotlight.

"Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want," he explained to the outlet. "Other times it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. ‘No' takes a lot more energy. It's a lot easier to say ‘yes.'"

Much to his surprise, Alves hinted that McConaughey is actually the one to give in when push comes to shove. He quipped, "From the snicker that my wife's giving me, it seems that I'm more consistently the yes guy. She's probably right."