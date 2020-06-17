Kelly Clarkson Says She's Been on an "Emotional Roller Coaster"

When asked how she manages her "abandonment issues," Clarkson suggested they don't ever go away.

"I don't think you get rid of that," she told the magazine. "It's almost like, you know, I have people in my life that suffer from addiction to certain things, and that doesn't go away. It's always there. It's just navigating your life around that existence in your life. So, you don't ever, like, one day wake up and are like, 'OK, I'm totally cool with the fact that I have major abandonment issues because, you know, horrible things happened.'"

However, the American Idol alumna said they've made her who she is.

"You know, I'm a very strong individual. I'm very confident, and I've been forced to find that in myself at a very early age," she said. "At some point, I say thank you to my father, who passed away last year. But I thank him in a sense of like, you know, I wouldn't have become this, I don't think, I wouldn't have been able to be all that I am right now without all of that."

She also acknowledged that "it's always going to present itself."

"You know, you get married and you're like, 'Oh, I have no one for the dance or to walk me down the aisle. You know what? I'm not going to get married, just going to elope,'" she said. "There are always things that happen that come up that kind of bum you out."