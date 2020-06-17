The Walking Dead Star Khary Payton Introduces Transgender Son Karter: ''This Is His Journey''

The Walking Dead's Khary Payton took to social media today to introduce his transgender son Karter.

Sharing an adorable photo of Karter, Payton wrote on Instagram, "This is my kid. One of the most happy, well-adjusted individuals I've ever known," Payton shared. "My son, Karter, Karter with a K because it reminded him of my name. He chose it."

"You see, he was born female but has always identified as a boy," the 48-year-old actor wrote. "He thought it would be cool if I announced it on social media. I told him that there would be so many supporters but also a lot of jerks who would be harsh."

However, at 11-years-old, Payton said his son firmly replied, "'Yeah, I know about trolls, daddy. I can handle trolls.'"

The proud father continued to express the "unquenchable love" he was feeling for his son Karter.