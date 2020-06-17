MTV Cuts Ties With Siesta Key's Alex Kompothecras Over Alleged Offensive Posts

MTV has ended its relationship with Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras over offensive comments he allegedly made on social media.

On Monday night, ahead of the reality TV show's mid-season premiere, the network told E! News in a statement, "We've made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence. He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key."

Alex, 25, came under fire when internet users pointed out his alleged use of the N-word and other racial slurs on Instagram.

He has not commented publicly on his firing or the comments.

Tonight's back-to-back new episodes of Siesta Key were cut down to one, and Alex did not appear in any scenes. MTV has also removed Alex from the show's website.