Jurassic Park, Coyote Ugly & More Movies We Love to Watch on E! This Week

This week, catch the perfect mix of nostalgic flicks, thrillers and comedies as a part of E!'s Movies We Love.
We have some great mid-week news: Tonight and all this week, there is a fresh line-up of Movies We Love to watch on E!

Whether you are looking to relax during your work week or unplug for a few hours, we have you covered with a mix of light-hearted films and nostalgic throwbacks that are the perfect way to spend your night.

Tonight, kick back with the spunky Coyote Ugly and then keep that girl power going in to tomorrow, where Jennifer Lopez's action-thriller Enough will get your heart pounding.

If you're in need of a laugh, then this Friday you can watch the hilarious Couples Retreat that is sure to make you smile.

Plus, this weekend, you can catch the entire original Jurassic Park franchise, letting you relive the phenomenon all over again.

Catching a movie from the comfort of your couch is the perfect way to socially distance, especially if you and a friend watch your favorite one on Zoom or FaceTime together.

Check out the full schedule of Movies We Love coming to you this week below. You can also watch them right here.

Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E!.

Wednesday, June 17:
Coyote Ugly at 7:00 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Thursday, June 18:
Enough at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Friday, June 19:
Couples Retreat at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 20:
Jurassic Park at 6:00 p.m.
The Lost World: Jurassic Park at 9:00 p.m.
Jurassic Park III at 12:00 a.m.

Sunday, June 21:
Jurassic Park at 3:00 p.m.
The Lost World: Jurassic Park at 6:00 p.m.
Jurassic Park III at 9:00 p.m.

