Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Share Their First Vogue Cover (and It Was Shot on an iPhone)

Related : Inside Kylie Jenner's Star-Studded 2nd Birthday Party for Stormi

Like mother, like daughter.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to reveal her Vogue Czechoslovakia cover alongside 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. And, as the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared with her 181 million followers, this cover shoot took place at home and was done by fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli via an iPhone.

"New cover with my baby for @vogueczechoslovakia shot at home on my iPhone," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. "@morellibrothers #VogueCS"

On top of the serene close-up of the mother-daughter duo, the magazine declared it was "Bedtime Story with Kylie Jenner & Stormi." And it seems that Kylie couldn't be happier with how the iPhone photo shoot turned out.

"I love this little baby so much I want to burst," the mother of one said alongside a behind-the-scenes shot. "Sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. Who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you Storm baby."