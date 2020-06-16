Alexis Ohanian Recalls Walking Away From Police Encounter “#BecauseIWasWhite”

Alexis Ohanian is speaking up.

Taking to Instagram, the Reddit co-founder recalled an encounter with police he had in college where he fell asleep drunk in his car. Highlighting the manner in which the officer had interacted with him, Ohanian hoped to use his post as a means to contribute to the larger conversations of race.

"2005, just a few months before graduation and starting @reddit, a police officer on campus found me asleep in my car, keys on the seat next to me," he shared, along with a picture of the car he had at the time. "I was drunk with an eighth of weed in my pocket. I'd had some fun with friends that evening and when I got back to my car, I knew there was no way I was driving anywhere, so I reclined the seat and passed out."

"I saw the lights of a police officer wake me up some time later, he asked me to step out of the car, then asked if I was capable of driving home," Ohanian continued. "I was pretty drunk (and high), so I couldn't say anything terribly coherent other than ‘No dRIvE. nO DrIVe.' and I just repeated that to answer every question until he got frustrated and asked me to call some friends to pick me up."