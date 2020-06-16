Ariana Grande Appears to Distance Herself From Starbucks After Brand's Black Lives Matter Controversy

Has Ariana Grande said no thank u, next to Starbucks?

The songstress has been a vocal advocate in the Black Lives Matter movement, but fans are paying equal attention to her actions, including her social media activity. This week, a fan account claimed she unfollowed Starbucks on Instagram. The coffeehouse chain faced criticism this month after Buzzfeed reported "Black Lives Matter attire was prohibited from the lists of things [Starbucks] employees can wear due to its dress code policy."

Two days later, Starbucks executives reversed that reported stance in a public letter on Friday, stating, "As we talked about earlier this week, we're designing new t-shirts with the graphic below to demonstrate our allyship and show we stand together in unity. Until these arrive, we've heard you want to show your support, so just be you. Wear your BLM pin or t-shirt. We are so proud of your passionate support of our common humanity. We trust you to do what's right while never forgetting Starbucks is a welcoming third place where all are treated with dignity and respect."