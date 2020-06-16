Law and Order: Organized Crime Will Have Stabler Adapting to Criminal Justice System's "Reckoning"

"We were just going to lay some groundwork down in anticipation of Elliot's return of course in his own series. We had the sense that the first episode of next year for SVU was going to bring Elliot back, so we were going to foreshadow that and explain a little more what happened to Simon," Leight said.

"Whether we'll get to see his family as well, remains to be seen. There's a lot of moving parts," he continued. "It's not just about the SVU season opener, it's how do we help launch the new series and how much crossover will there be between Elliot and Olivia as the season goes on."

Law & Order: SVU also plans to address the coronavirus pandemic as well as George Floyd's death while in police custody, as well as the marches inspired by the incident in Minnesota.