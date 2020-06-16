Tamera Mowry Teases Twitches 3 Film With Chloe X Halle

Go Twitches, go Twitches!
On Tuesday, Tamera Mowry treated Twitches fans to some exciting news during her Instagram Live. As she was reading through comments, she weighed in on the possibility of adding another film to the fan-favorite Disney Channel movie franchise, which tells the story of long-lost twin witches played by Tamera and her twin sister Tia Mowry.
In addition to giving Twitches 3 her seal of approval, Tamera shared that she recently received a message from a fan named Donoven Rice pitching her an idea for the film's plot, which includes a cameo from sister duo Chloe X Halle. The fan's tweet read, "Y'all hear me out: Twitches 3. Yes I said it. With @TiaMowry and @TameraMowryTwo But their daughters are learning that they're witches. Bring in @chloexhalle."
Addressing the message in her Instagram Live, Tamera said, "I DM'd him. I did one of this—if you're watching now Donoven, I'm down."
According to The Real co-host, a third Twitches film is actually something that she and Tia are passionate about pursuing.
"What y'all didn't know, my sister and I were already kind of like working on a Twitches 3, kind of, a situation," she continued. "The thing is, I'm busy. She's busy. But I promise we're going to do something together. I don't know what it is, but we are going to do something."
Thrilled by the possibility of reprising her role, Tia said that she's also on board for Twitches 3. Responding to E! News' Instagram, The Game star wrote, "I'm down!!!!!," adding a row of praise hand emojis.
Feeling nostalgic, Tamera also revealed that she's wanted to revisit other films that the famous sisters have starred in. Among them is the 2000 film Seventeen Again, which featured Tamera, Tia and their younger brother Tahj Mowry.
"I've been wanting to do a Twitches 3 for a very long time," she expressed. "I wanted to do a Seventeen Again 2. How awesome would that be to have the three of us working together again. Tahj, me, Tia. It's bound to happen."
Back in 2011, the Sister, Sister alums opened up about sharing the stage each other in an interview with Vibe, telling the outlet that they're grateful to have one another.
"Having Tamera with me in this business was always a help," Tia shared. "Because when I wondered if I would ever get another job again she understood what I was going through. And we would help to build each others' confidence levels."
Tamera chimed in, adding, "Tia and I have twin telepathy. I know exactly what she's thinking, I can feel her and I can sense her. All I have to do is look in her eyes and I can tell what she's thinking and vice versa."