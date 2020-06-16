WELCOME!

Why Kourtney Kardashian's Flannel Shirt Has Fans Wondering About Her & Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's recent Instagram post is sparking lots of online chatter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an adorable photo on her Instagram the other day showing the mom of three holding a baby lamb on a farm. The E! star sported a big smile while rocking baggy blue jeans and a red, white and blue flannel shirt. "mornin,'" Kourt captioned the photo.

A Kourtney fan account quickly noticed that Kourtney's flannel appears to be the exact one previously worn by her ex Scott Disick. "KOURTNEY IS REALLY WEARING SCOTT'S FLANNEL!" the Instagram account shared, driving fans wild and starting lots of speculation about the co-parenting twosome.

The Instagram posts comes almost three weeks after news broke that Scott and Sofia Richie had broken up after almost three years together.

While, yes, Kourt and Scott are both currently single, we wouldn't be surprised if Mason, Penelope and Reign's dad just lent their mom a shirt to keep warm as it appears Scott might also be vacationing with the rest of his brood.

Scott shared two Instagram stories that appear to be taken in the same rural setting as Kourtney's snapshots. Scott even posted a precious pic of Reign kissing a baby horse with the caption, 'Horse play."

Kourtney also posted a pic of North West with Penelope on Monday, June 15 from their getaway, writing, "my Northie birthday girl."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September only on E!

