Jimmy Kimmel Returning as 2020 Emmy Awards Host

The show is going on. ABC announced Jimmy Kimmel will return as host of the Emmy Awards set to air Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. on the network. He'll also executive producer the 72nd Emmy Awards. Kimmel previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards.
"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," Kimmel said in a statement.
Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced at a later date. The Oscars recently announced the 2021 ceremony will be postponed until April and the eligibility window for movies extended amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
"We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "He's a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home."
Kimmel is also host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live and the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire revival.
For the first time in Emmys history, the Television Academy is forgoing its annual Governors Ball event and will make the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys a virtual event taking place over several nights in September in an effort to protect the health and safety of nominees, winners and guests.
"This has been an incredibly challenging time for our industry; and though we are now making plans to get back to work, we know there are many still suffering from the work stoppage caused by the coronavirus," Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, said in a statement. "As we strive to do the right thing for our community with these changes to our annual events, the Television Academy is also pleased to support those still in need with a $1 million donation to The Actors Fund COVID-19 Relief Fund."
Nominations will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 28. The Emmys are set to air Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.