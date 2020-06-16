Jimmy Kimmel Returning as 2020 Emmy Awards Host

The show is going on. ABC announced Jimmy Kimmel will return as host of the Emmy Awards set to air Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. on the network. He'll also executive producer the 72nd Emmy Awards. Kimmel previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," Kimmel said in a statement.

Additional details regarding production of the show will be announced at a later date. The Oscars recently announced the 2021 ceremony will be postponed until April and the eligibility window for movies extended amidst the coronavirus pandemic.