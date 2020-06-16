Fired Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals Her Baby's Due Date

Stassi Schroeder is preparing for motherhood.
After news of the fired Vanderpump Rules star's pregnancy broke over the weekend, she and fiancé Beau Clark confirmed they are indeed expecting their first child together in early 2021.
"Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents," the expecting star's rep, Steve Honig, tells E! News.
Stassi is the first of her former castmates to get pregnant, an aspect of her personal life VPR fans will no longer get to watch unfold onscreen. On June 9, Bravo fired Stassi and Kristen Doute after former co-star Faith Stowers publicly accused the pair of reporting her to law enforcement over a false stealing claim.
Sources told E! News at the time that both Stassi and Kristen, who had a dramatic falling-out on this past season of Vanderpump Rules, were "completely distraught" over Bravo's decision to cut ties.
Explained one source, "Stassi has been an emotional wreck. She's having a very hard time and has no idea what to do. She feels completely lost and is very disgusted by her actions in the past."
Days later, Stassi and Kristen's crisis manager released a joint statement on their behalf, which read, "Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished. Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."
For 31-year-old Stassi, part of moving on from the controversy includes focusing on her pregnancy away from the spotlight.
She and Beau, 40, got engaged in 2019 after more than a year together.
The two were set to tie the knot in Italy this summer, but plans were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
