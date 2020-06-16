Bachelor's Nick Viall Claps Back After Being Told "You Need a Burger"

Nick Viall is responding to comments about his appearance.

On Monday, the Bachelor Nation star took to Instagram to share a shirtless selfie with his social media followers. Explaining his reason for posting the photo, Nick wrote, "Because I get dumped AGAIN on National TV tonight."

Nick's caption was a reference to Monday night's airing of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—EVER!, during which ABC replayed his "failed" proposal to Kaitlyn Bristowe in 2015. After posting the shirtless selfie, Nick began to receive a number of comments about his weight.

"90lbs soaking wet...I am sure there is a steak out there with your name on it," one commenter wrote. After reading the comment, Nick replied with the weight, "190 lbs."

And in response to a social media user who wrote, "So thin you need a burger," Nick replied, "Ate 5 this week."

Many fans also came to Nick's defense after reading the comments, with one social media user writing, "Hey just to be clear, body shaming is body shaming at any weight or size and it's never ok."