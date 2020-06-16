Prince William Makes Surprise Video Call to 5-Year-Old Boy With Cystic Fibrosis Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince William had a special surprise for a sweet family this week.

According to the BBC, the Duke of Cambridge recently made an unexpected video call to a woman named Leanne and her 5-year-old son Kaydyn, who have been shielding at their home in Corby, Northamptonshire for the past three months amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Per U.K. government services and information site Gov.UK, shielding is a measure to protect people who are "clinically extremely vulnerable" from coming into contact with the virus by having them "stay at home as much as possible and keep visits outside to a minimum."

Kaydyn, who has cystic fibrosis, and Leanne weren't expecting the call from the 37-year-old royal. In fact, the BBC reported Leanne was "covering her mouth with her hands in shock" upon answering it. The news organization stated footage from the call will air on Tuesday's episode of BBC One's The One Show. It will reportedly be part of a film about the challenges and experiences people who are "extremely vulnerable" and being advised to stay at home are facing.

As the BBC wrote, "more than 2.2 million extremely vulnerable people shielding from coronavirus were allowed to leave their homes" at the start of June. This has forced them to face new challenges, as well.

"Initially Kaydyn was frustrated about being forced to stay inside," the BBC said, "now he is very nervous about leaving the house."