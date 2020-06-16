Madison Prewett Admits She Cried After Bachelor Fight With Peter Weber's Mom

Related : Madison Prewett & Kelley Flanagan Go Back & Forth About Peter Weber

Madison Prewett is opening up about that fight.

During Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, the 24-year-old relived her and Barbra Weber's heated exchange with Chris Harrison, telling The Bachelor host that tears were shed following their After the Final Rose fight.

As Bachelor Nation fans will recall, Peter Weber's mother was displeased to learn that Peter had ended his engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss and decided to give love another try with Madison. After hearing the news, she picked a fight with Madison over her lack of manners when she met Peter's family. Barb also told the couple that "it's not going to work" between them.

Remembering the moment, Madison explained that she understands where Barb was coming from.

"As far as with Barb, there's absolutely no hard feelings there," she said. "She is a great mom, and she was just doing her job as a mom to protect her son in the way that she felt like she needed to. So, I wish them all the best."