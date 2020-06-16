WELCOME!

With So Many Secrets, Americans Take Flight on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season two is full of secrets so far.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2TLC

With a lot of uncertainty, the participants of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way soldiered on.

The second episode of the second season featured a number of the profiled Americans moving abroad for love preparing for their big moves, including Deavan from season one.

Despite moving to South Korea during season one and moving back to the United States because Jihoon wasn't honest about his financial difficulties and the whole having a job thing, Deavan was ready to try again. But in South Korea before Deavan moved back, Jihoon revealed he still doesn't really have a job or a trade. He hasn't tried. How will he support a wife and two children?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Couples Status Check

On a video call, he said he had two jobs and was ready for Deavan and the kids to arrive. Huh.

Still, Deavan admitted she was worried and said she still doesn't trust Jihoon. She said she knows he loves her and kids, but doesn't trust him financially. Away she goes!

Yazan and Brittany
These two couldn't be more mismatched. When Brittany visited Yazan in Jordan the first time, she was dressed in clothes he said were not appropriate for the Arab culture. His brother is concerned Brittany won't convert to Islam and bring shame to the family. Meanwhile, Brittany admitted concerns because of the push to get married and the whole fact that she's still married to her ex. And nobody knows that. "So, I'm really being crazy right now," she said.

Ariela and Biniyam
Viewers still haven't met Biniyam, but they did see Ariela have her last big family dinner before moving to Ethiopia. Her family was skeptical about his past, specifically his previous relationship with an American woman who also had his child. Her family also wanted to know how Ariela plans to raise her child with him in Ethiopia. She was raised Jewish, he's an Orthodox Christian she said.

Jenny and Sumit
Jenny's preparing to say goodbye to her life and family once again to move to India for her love, Sumit. But she still hasn't seen his divorce papers. And while preparing for Jenny's arrival, Sumit's brother asked him if his parents were aware she was returning and his response didn't exactly inspire a lot of confidence.

Kenneth and Armando
As Kenneth prepared to leave the United States for Mexico, he told his family just how large the age gap is between him and Armando. His family also worried Aramando wasn't out to his family. Still, Kenneth said he had a ring and was getting ready to pop the question.

TLC
Tim and Melyza

Tim, 34 from Dallas, Texas, met Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia, while out at a bar. They hit it off right away while Melyza was working as an au pair in the United States. She planned to move to Texas after dating long distance, but Tim did something to lose Melyza's trust, so to prove his love for her, Tim is moving to Colombia.

TLC
Kenneth and Armando

Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, Florida, met Armando, a 31-year-old from Mexico, through a gay father support group. After realizing their bond was too strong to deny, Kenneth decided to leave everything behind to be with Armando and his daughter in Mexico. But Armando's family is not accepting of his sexuality and they do not know about his relationship.

TLC
Ariela and Biniyam

Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, New Jersey, is a recent divorcee who had no plans to fall in love again. Then on a trip around the world, she met Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia. She stayed with him for months and found out she was pregnant. She decided to return to Ethiopia so Biniyam could be there, but the living conditions and healthcare system where Ariela will give birth and live with her new family have her and her family nervous for the big move.

TLC
Jenny and Sumit

They're back! After the drama around Sumit keeping his arranged marriage a secret from Jenny in season one, Jenny, 61, left India and returned to her family in the United States. Now, she's ready to move back to be with Sumit, 32, who is promising to never lie to her again. Sumit plans to divorce his wife, so now Jenny is heading back to India with hope.

TLC
Brittany and Yazan

Brittany, 26, hails from Palm Beach, Florida and is preparing to move across the world to Jordan for Yazan, 24. The two met through a video chat set up by Yazan's sister and felt it was love at first sight. Now, the two must overcome their cultural differences—Yazan is a devout Muslim and Brittany has no plans to convert to Islam—to live happily ever after together. Will Brittany's free spirit rub Yazan's conservative family the wrong way? Plus, Brittany is keeping a secret that could ruin everything.

TLC
Deavan and Jihoon

Viewers met Deavan, 23 and Jihoon, 29, in the first season of The Other Way. Now she's ready to fully make the move to South Korea with her two kids, but upon arrival, it's evident the two have many obstacles to overcome, including the language barrier.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.

