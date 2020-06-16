Pete Davidson Reflects on "Cathartic" Experience of Writing a Film About His Late Dad

Related : How Pete Davidson Brought His Real-Life Trauma to New Flick

Pete Davidson is opening up.

During his virtual visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Saturday Night Live star discussed the "cathartic" experience of writing his new film The King Of Staten Island, which is a semi-autobiographical story about Pete's life that follows his journey of dealing with the death of his father Scott Davidson, a first responder who was killed in the line of duty in the September 11, 2001 attacks.

"I think it could have been a lot worse if [director] Judd [Apatow] and the crew weren't so sensitive to my feelings," he told host Seth Meyers. "They really made me feel comfortable. So, it was definitely a cathartic experience and it definitely made me feel a lot better as a person."

Speaking to E! News earlier this month, Pete shared that he wanted to take an honest approach when telling his story.

"It's pretty transparent as I could be," he told E! News. "We really wanted to follow this family and tragedy and how it affected them."