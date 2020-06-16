Ed Westwick Addresses Backlash to Gossip Girl-Inspired Charity Announcement

Ed Westwick has a message for all you Upper East Siders.

Over the weekend, the actor sent Gossip Girl fans into overdrive when he teased an announcement inspired by the show's iconic tagline, "XOXO."

"Got a little something for you... Tomorrow 1pm.. Hint... xoxo,"Westwick tweeted, leading some to believe he could be involved in the forthcoming HBO Max reboot.

However, when Monday afternoon rolled around, a few Chuck Bass die-hards were disappointed to see that was not the case. Instead, Westwick was promoting the creation of a protective face mask that will benefit anti-racism organization, Kick It Out.

"I think we could all agree the world could use some hugs and kisses right now," he captioned a photo modeling the "XOXO" face mask. "Help me raise money for @kickitout to combat racism & discrimination for everyone who plays, watches or works in football by shopping my collection with @represent. Let's all work together to make a difference!"