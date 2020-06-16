Pusha T and Wife Virginia Williams Welcome Son Nigel Brixx

WELCOME!

Congratulations are in order for Pusha T and wife Virginia Williams!
Pusha T, Virginia Williams, 61st Annual GRAMMY AwardsNeilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 43-year-old rapper's wife gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on June 11, according to Instagram posts shared by the couple on Monday. The couple's first child together—named Nigel Brixx—was born weighing 7 lbs., 7 oz. and measuring 21 inches long. 

The "Sweet Serenade" rapper took to his own Instagram to share two adorable pics of his newborn son. "NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON. JUNE 11 2020," wrote Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence Thornton.

His wife, Virginia, shared a pic of her baby boy with a sweet quote, "'The two most important days of your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why.'"

In another post, alongside a pic of Pusha T and their son, she wrote, "MY GUYS."

Pusha T's friends and followers took to his comments to congratulate him on becoming a father. 

Friends, artists and other rappers including Karen CivilASAP FergLloyd Banks2 ChainzPharell and Fabulous all sent him their best. 

The new parents announced they were expecting their first child together in Dec. 2019. 

"Finally landed my dream job ...World, make way for BABY THORNTON! Arriving Gemini season 2020!! WE ARE OVER THE MOON!!!!!!!!!!!!" Pusha T's wife wrote at the time, adding "swipe to see my baby waving at me." 

Since announcing her pregnancy, Virginia has continued to share pregnancy updates on Instagram. 

The couple wed in July 2018 at the historic Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach, Virginia. 

The two were joined by a star-studded list of wedding guests including Pharrell WilliamsKanye WestKim Kardashian WestThe DreamFabolous and Trey Songz.

