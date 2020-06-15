WELCOME!

See North West's Sweet Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More

Happy birthday, North West!

The oldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is turning seven-years-old, and the celebratory messages are already rolling in.

Grandma Kris Jenner—or "Glamma," as she prefers—was among the first to wish North a happy birthday, posting a carousel of photos on her Instagram with a heartwarming message.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Northie!!!! From the very first moment we met on the day you were born, you have brought all of us so much happiness and joy!!" Kris wrote. "You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart... what a blessing you are Northie."

"I love you to the moon and back and cherish every moment we get to be together," Kris added.

The West Kids' Cutest Pics

Kim K also tweeted a touching tribute this afternoon on Twitter.

"Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can't believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this!" Kim wrote. "You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!"

Auntie Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet image of North playing with Penelope Disick, writing, "my Northie birthday girl."

In honor of North's birthday, take a stroll down memory lane by checking out some of her cutest moments in the gallery below! 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September only on E!
Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Instagram
Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

Instagram
School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Instagram
Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Michael Simon Photography
Baby's First Runway

Kim supports her little girl as she makes her runway debut at the L.O.L. Surprise! fashion show. 

Twitter
Mother-Daughter Moment

Work it, ladies!

Instagram
BFFs

"My bestie."

Instagram
Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Instagram
Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Mom & Me in NYC

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.

Instagram
Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Dunkin D/WCP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES - This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Say Cheese!

The doting mom gives her mini-me a boost during a family outing.

Clint Brewer/Splash News
Disney Day

Mom and daughter both sported mouse ears at the little girl's second birthday in Disneyland.

Instagram
Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Instagram
Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Sharpshooter Images/Splash/Kimkardashian.celebuzz.com-This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Beauty Sleep

Sleepy North!

Instagram
Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Instagram
Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Instagram
LOL!

Laughing!

Twitter
Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Instagram
Photo Op

XOXO

