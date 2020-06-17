The Girls Next Door: Where Are They Now?

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate, we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

Grab your bunny tail, because we're taking a trip down memory lane and back into the Playboy Mansion.

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly ten years since The Girls Next Door ended its six-season run and all the fun that came with it.

After all, the iconic E! show brought us behind the scenes into the luxurious lifestyles of Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson for five years as Hugh Hefner's then-girlfriends, as well as the final season where Crystal Harris, Karissa Shannon and Kristina Shannon joined the house.

Since Hefner's passing, the Playboy brand has seen major shifts, but we are taking the day to celebrate the former glory days when the girls were partying in Vegas or celebrating another Midsummer Night's Dream party, a former must-attend event in Hollywood.