All the Details on NBC News Now's Growing Up Black: Families Confronting Racism Special

Related : Black Lives Matter Protests That Are Changing The World

A timely topic.

Tonight, families from around the country will virtually join NBC News Now for a candid discussion about raising Black children in America. The virtual conversation hosted by TODAY and MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin, titled Growing Up Black: Families Confronting Racism, will stream on NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com, Peacock, as well as on NBC News' Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel this evening (Jun. 15) at 8 p.m. ET.

Melvin, who is a father to son Delano, 6, and daughter Sybil, 3, will moderate the conversation as other Black parents with children of all ages weigh in on the realities of racism in the United States. Specifically, the special will focus on how these parents have navigated conversations with their children about the deaths of Black people at the hands of law enforcement.

This topic comes amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

Growing Up Black: Families Confronting Racism will also feature a special message from singer-songwriter Angie Stone.