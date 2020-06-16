WELCOME!

All the Details on E!'s CFDA Awards: Ultimate Fashion Moments Special!

E! is still celebrating the biggest fashion party of the year Tuesday, June 23 at 11 p.m.!
By Allison Crist Jun 16, 2020 4:00 PMTags
FashionTVRed CarpetKim KardashianAwardsNaomi CampbellRihannaCelebritiesNostalgia
The first Monday of May is famously reserved for the annual Met Gala, but the first Monday in June is an equally important one for the fashion industry, as it's when the CFDA Awards typically take place!

While the CFDA Awards have been indefinitely postponed this year due to the global coronavirus outbreak, there is still plenty of style to celebrate.

E!'s CFDA Awards: Ultimate Fashion Moments—airing Tuesday, June 23 at 11 p.m.—will explore previous iterations of what's often described as the biggest fashion party of the year.

E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski will delve into the Council of Fashion Designers of America's award ceremonies of years' past to discuss diversity in the fashion industry with those rallying for change, including designer, CEO and CFDA board member Carly Cushnie.

CFDA Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Be prepared to witness all of your favorite celebrities slaying the CFDA red carpet, from Gigi and Bella Hadid to Lady Gaga.

Zanna and Brad will also look back at some of the past recipients of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, such as Rihanna, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez, and the transformative influence they have had on design, styles and trends. Then there's the "Fashion Influencer Award," which was given to Kim Kardashian—the first and only recipient—in 2018.

And that's just the beginning! Get your fashion fix by tuning into CFDA Awards: Ultimate Fashion Moments Tuesday, June 23 at 11 p.m., only on E!

And don't forget to follow E! News on Twitter, where Brad and Zanna will answer fan questions and share the inside scoop on the CFDA Awards. Follow E! News on Instagram, too, for more memorable moments. 

