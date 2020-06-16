All the Details on E!'s CFDA Awards: Ultimate Fashion Moments Special!

The first Monday of May is famously reserved for the annual Met Gala, but the first Monday in June is an equally important one for the fashion industry, as it's when the CFDA Awards typically take place!

While the CFDA Awards have been indefinitely postponed this year due to the global coronavirus outbreak, there is still plenty of style to celebrate.

E!'s CFDA Awards: Ultimate Fashion Moments—airing Tuesday, June 23 at 11 p.m.—will explore previous iterations of what's often described as the biggest fashion party of the year.

E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski will delve into the Council of Fashion Designers of America's award ceremonies of years' past to discuss diversity in the fashion industry with those rallying for change, including designer, CEO and CFDA board member Carly Cushnie.