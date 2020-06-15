WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterFeel GoodWhere Are They Now?

Father's Day Gifts for His Sweet Tooth

Shop sweet treats from Milk Bar, Seattle Chocolate and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jun 15, 2020 5:00 PMTags
Life/StyleShoppingFather's DayShopDaily DealsShop HomeShop Father's Day
Ecomm: Sweet treats for Father's DayE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've procrastinated on buying a Father's Day gift for too long, or just don't know what to get him, we have the perfect solution for you: a sweet treat, delivered right to his doorstep.

Below, the most mouth-watering options from Milk Bar, Seattle Chocolate and more at a variety of price points. Every dad needs the perfect dessert come June 21, after all!

read
Michael Strahan's Father's Day Gift Guide Is Fit for a Champion

Father's Day Care Package

If dad is a lover of chocolate, you can't go wrong with this care package from Seattle. It includes a Mexican hot chocolate bar, crunchy peanut butter bar, whole milk bar, Jcoco cayenne Veracruz orange bar, Jcoco arabica espresso bar, coro agrumi salami and Sprinkling of Mexican hot chocolate truffles.

$55
Seattle Chocolate

The PB&B Classic

How mouthwatering does this peanut butter and banana chocolate chip cake from Milk Bar look? This gift also comes with a dozen yummy birthday cake truffles.

$80
Milk Bar

Trending Stories

1

Why 90 Day Fiancé's First Gay Male Couple Joined the Show

2

Liza Minnelli Denies Forming Friendship With Harry and Meghan

3

Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Rescues Man After Rafting Incident

Mix and Match Bakery Gift Pick Six

If you know exactly what dad likes, pick out six bakery items for him at Wolferman's Bakery. Pick from scones, Belgian waffles, tea breads, English muffin breads, sweet rolls, crumpets and fresh English muffins.

$45
Wolferman's Bakery

Happy Father's Day Petits Fours

Make a statement with these petits fours. Their flavors include truffle, espresso, milk chocolate and raspberry truffle.

$55
1800Baskets.com

New England Patriots Three Flavor Popcorn Tins

If dad is a sports fanatic, you can gift him a popcorn tin emblazoned with the logo of his favorite team. The tins include butter, cheese and caramel popcorn. The Popcorn Factory sells both MLB and NFL options.

$50
The Popcorn Factory

All Star Dad Football

Satisfy his sweet tooth without ruining his diet by gifting him a fruit bouquet. This Father's Day arrangement is football themed.

$60
FruitBouquets.com

Father's Day Truffles

You can't go wrong with these truffles in Father's Day packaging. Their flavors include dark chocolate cherry, white coffee, almond, and more.

$40
Harry & David

Happy Father’s Day Strawberries

These 12 milk and white chocolate covered strawberries make a sweet gift. They're great for a healthy-ish treat.

$40
Shari's Berries

Father's Day Gift Baskets

This gift basket contains a ton of brownies and cookies, from whoopie pies to chocolate chip blondies. These treats will last him way past Father's Day. 

$60
Gourmet Gift Baskets

President's Choice Cheesecake Sampler

Cheesecake fanatics will love this sampler with New York, strawberry swirl, turtle, amaretto, cherry almond, triple chocolate, cookies and cream and chocolate raspberry flavors. The whole family will find an option that they like.

$70
Cheesecake.com

Need more ideas? Check out Curtis Stone's Father's Day gift guide.

Trending Stories

1

Why 90 Day Fiancé's First Gay Male Couple Joined the Show

2

Liza Minnelli Denies Forming Friendship With Harry and Meghan

3

Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Rescues Man After Rafting Incident

4
Exclusive

The Politician Exclusive: It's Ben vs. Bette & So Much More

5

Here’s Why Jennifer Garner Was Walking Her Cat in a Stroller