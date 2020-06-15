Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate Their 6th Anniversary With Surprise Dinner in Quarantine

Related : 4 Ways Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Are Relationships Goals

As Sofia Vergara put it, it's been "six years since you went and found me."

The Modern Family star was of course talking about her famous husband, Joe Manganiello, and the anniversary of the start of their romance. The beloved Hollywood couple spent Sunday celebrating their six years together in quarantine style with a home dinner, courtesy of her niece, Claudia, and son, Manolo.

"Gracias!!@manologonzalezvergara @cdvergara and others for our surprise aniversary [sic] dinner date in quarantine," the actress captioned a photo of her and Manganiello seated at a table.

"6 yrs since u went and found me!!!" Vergara wrote on her Instagram account. "Happy aniversary [sic] @joemanganiello U r mine!!!!"

The Magic Mike alum equally gushed over his other half over on his Instagram page with a post that read, "Feliz Aniversario Mi Amor...Para la mujer de mis sueños..."

"Love you Love you Love you ...six years!" he captioned a photo of an outdoor table, seemingly the site of their first date.