Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Rescues Man From Water After Rafting Incident

Hannah Brown helped pull a man to safety over the weekend.

The Bachelorette star was out on the water with her family at Ocoee Paddleboarding & Watersports in Tennessee when she came to the rescue of a man whose raft had flipped over.

"How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today," Twitter user @quintnugget wrote to her followers, later adding that the Dancing With the Stars champion is "strong" and helped pull her boyfriend out of the water. "She was on the river with us our raft flipped and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my bf onto their raft after the current took him. I didn't know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was the bachelorette!"

The woman also clarified, "I was being dramatic when I said drowning. He wasn't suffocating or anything just being taken downstream and she pulled him onto their raft!"