Here’s Why Jennifer Garner Was Walking Her Cat in a Stroller

Jennifer Garner is that crazy cat lady now.

While catching up with Ellen DeGeneres during her virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mom of three opened up about how her family has been faring while social distancing, sharing that they've started taking their cat on walks in a stroller.

"One of my kids was not into going for walks and we just had to get out the house," she explained. "And I said, ‘What can we do? We have to just commit to going for walks.' And she said, ‘I wanna take the cat.' So, we ordered a cat stroller."

After crediting Jessica Seinfeld with giving her the inspiration, Garner added, "All of a sudden, now I have a cat and a cat stroller and I take it for walks. And it has a leash."

Giving viewers an idea of what the cat stroller looked like, DeGeneres showed an image of the 13 Going on 30 star and her cat from one of their strolls.