Liza Minnelli Denies Forming Friendship With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Liza Minnelli isn't pals with Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

After The Sun published a report claiming the cabaret star had formed a friendship with the Duke of Sussex and helped him "find his feet" in Los Angeles, Minnelli took to social media to shut down the speculation.

"While I wish them well, I have never met Prince Harry and Meghan," the 74-year-old Tony Award winner wrote in a statement on Facebook. "Any statement to the contrary is a complete fabrication."

While Minnelli has never met the couple, she did know the late Princess Diana.

Even though they're not BFFs with Minnelli, Harry and Meghan have quite a few celebrity friends. David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Elton John, James Corden, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba are just a few of the stars who attended their royal wedding back in 2018. In addition, Amal Clooney and Serena Williams threw Meghan a baby shower in New York before the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Archie Harrison in 2019. Meghan was also spotted cheering on the tennis pro at the 2019 U.S. Open.