WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterFeel GoodWhere Are They Now?
Exclusive

The Politician Season 2 Trailer Has Everything, Including Nancy Meyers Movie Debates and Betrayals

Exclusive: Get a sneak peek at season two of Netflix's The Politician.
By Chris Harnick Jun 15, 2020 2:00 PMTags
TVGwyneth PaltrowRyan MurphyNetflixBette MidlerEntertainment
The Politician Season 2Netflix

It's Ben Platt vs. Judith Light and Bette Midler. Need we say more? OK, how about that match up blackmailing each other with throuple news, racy and culturally inappropriate photos, a debate over Nancy Meyers movies, the return of River Barkley (David Corenswet), Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow) on stage at a gubernatorial debate and a number of betrayals. It's all in the new trailer for The Politician season two, which E! News is exclusively bringing you below.

The Politician season two has Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fighting to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in a New York State Senate race. Dede Standish has popularity on her side—she's a long-time incumbent—and a no-nonsense chief of staff in Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) fighting alongside her. But Payton sees this New York State Senate seat as the next stop to his presidency.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

What kind of politician will he be? Will he expose the secrets, lies and throuple?

Trending Stories

1

Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Rescues Man After Rafting Incident

2

Country Music Legend Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Dead at 27

3

Liza Minnelli Denies Forming Friendship With Harry and Meghan

The action also follows Georgina making a big decision that threatens to upstate Payton and his dreams.

In the trailer above, get a taste of what's to come, including a sex pentagram, betrayals, pregnancies, threesomes, mimes and lots of red speedos.

Related: "The Politician" Stars Pick Their Proudest Show Moments

"All I have is my career, my dream," Payton says.

"I am a fighter. I will do what it takes to win," Dede says.

And then there's this: "Do you know anything about spicy lube? I need you to go get me some. We're going to call this Operation Spicy Lube," Hadassah says.

The series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan also stars Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine and Rahne Jones.

Season two of The Politician premieres Friday, June 19 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Rescues Man After Rafting Incident

2

Country Music Legend Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Dead at 27

3

Liza Minnelli Denies Forming Friendship With Harry and Meghan

4

Justin Timberlake Honors Rayshard Brooks With Heartbreaking Picture

5

Blue Ivy Carter Earns First BET Award Nomination: See All The Nominees