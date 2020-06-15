The Politician Season 2 Trailer Has Everything, Including Nancy Meyers Movie Debates and Betrayals

It's Ben Platt vs. Judith Light and Bette Midler. Need we say more? OK, how about that match up blackmailing each other with throuple news, racy and culturally inappropriate photos, a debate over Nancy Meyers movies, the return of River Barkley (David Corenswet), Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow) on stage at a gubernatorial debate and a number of betrayals. It's all in the new trailer for The Politician season two, which E! News is exclusively bringing you below.

The Politician season two has Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fighting to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in a New York State Senate race. Dede Standish has popularity on her side—she's a long-time incumbent—and a no-nonsense chief of staff in Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) fighting alongside her. But Payton sees this New York State Senate seat as the next stop to his presidency.