Watch Kelly Clarkson Have an Honest Discussion About Race With Her Staff

Kelly Clarkson is ready for change.

Over the weekend, The Voice coach announced the launch of her new social media campaign #StartTheConversation, which strives to encourage fans to speak out against racism through open conversations. Done in collaboration with her The Kelly Clarkson Show staff, the campaign kicked off by Clarkson introducing her talk show viewers to some of the Black members of her team, giving them the floor to share their feelings on recent events.

"Since the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed, our staff has engaged in honest and sometimes difficult dialogue," she began. "But we've always strived to be a show about connection and we wanna walk the walk every day even when it's hard, and to continue that as well."

Clarkson continued, "I know that these conversations aren't always easy for people to talk about, one, or for people to hear; either they're exhausted by having to talk about it still or they're uncomfortable because they're afraid maybe it'll be taken out of context or won't be understood."