Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Out on Tackling Systemic Racism in Call for Change

Whoopi Goldberg is sharing the first steps that society needs to take in order to create change.

The Oscar winner and View co-host virtually appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday evening and was asked about tackling systemic racism.

"Well, racism is in the heart of the country," Goldberg told WWHL host Andy Cohen. "You can't get away from it, children are taught it without realizing that that's what they're learning. So, the first thing that has to happen is people have to first look at people and see them for who they are, not for who they fear they are, but for who they actually are."

"And then, you know, the good cops have to call out bad behavior so we can get rid of the bad cops and reteach police departments around the country how to police again," Goldberg continued. "Because now they're soldiers, and we're not in a war, we're not in wars in our towns and neighborhoods."