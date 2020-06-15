5 Seconds Of Summer's Michael Clifford Apologizes After Offensive Tweets Resurface

Michael Clifford is apologizing for a series of offensive tweets that recently resurfaced online.

"Hi. I am so f--king sorry for all the dumb s--t I did when I was younger," the 5 Seconds of Summer musician wrote on Twitter. "I am a different person now with a much better understanding of the world. Some people have access to a digital megaphone a bit earlier than they should, unfortunately, I was one of them."

He then tweeted he's "so sorry for hurting anyone."

"It was never my intention," he continued. "I was so naive and I am embarrassed and I am beyond sorry. I will continue to be better and I will continue to change. I never want to hurt anyone again."

Last week, a social media user shared screenshots of a number of posts the 24-year-old artist allegedly shared in the past and then deleted. One screenshot, for instance, appeared to show Clifford telling a follower in 2012 to "get a woman" after the follower claimed to be "hopeless in the kitchen."

"I am so bad at making sandwiches," another screenshotted tweet from that year read, "I would be a terrible woman."

The Twitter user also shared photos of tweets Clifford allegedly shared in 2012 and 2013 that contained homophobic language.

"Luke5SOS lol f-g," one screenshotted message read.

"Luke5SOS Oh gee willickers this is so excitingabubble!" another read. "You tweet like a f-g hahaha."