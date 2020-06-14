Why Vanessa Bryant Is Blocking Kobe and Gigi Fan Pages on IG: ''We Had to Do This for Our Own Healing''

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram this weekend to share with her followers that it's difficult be on social media and see photo after photo on her feed of her late husband Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna Bryant.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Story, Vanessa wrote, "Thx so much for all the [love]. @nataliabryant and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it's been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages."

She explained that blocking the fan accounts on the social media platform has "helped change the algorithm."

"We [love] you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing not because we don't appreciate your [love]," she concluded. "Xo."

Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. in January.

Seven others died in the crash, as well: John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli; their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Christina Mauser, an assistant Mamba Sports Academy basketball coach; Payton Chester, a player on the team; her mother, Sarah Chester; and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.