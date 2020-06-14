Insecure's Yvonne Orji on Her Character Molly's Haters: ''I Don’t Blame Them''

Yvonne Orji is making a case for the way her character Molly has been acting up on this season of Insecure.

Ahead of the season 4 finale airing tonight on HBO, Orji spoke with CNN Africa about how her character on the show has become someone viewers love to hate. "They don't know what it's like to have a loyal friend, so I don't blame them," the 36-year-old actress said in response to her character's haters this season.

As Insecure fans may know, Molly and Issa's relationship has been experiencing some growing pains this season and they haven't quite figured out how to move forward with their friendship. However, the general agreement on Twitter week after week has seemingly been that Molly's just downright "messy."

During her interview with CNN Africa, Orji added, "Molly is... uh, she causes people to look in the mirror and I think that's why there's such a disser reaction with her this season and these characters are so relatable because we ourselves in them and we see things we don't want to see in ourselves in them. And so it's jarring to be like, 'Is that me?'"