Lena Waithe Discusses the Importance of Black Queer Representation in Entertainment

Lena Waithe is pushing for more representation in Hollywood.

The Master of None star lent her voice on Saturday night during Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter's Pride Summit and Prom event.

She and Twenties star, Jonica T. Gibbs, had a refreshingly honest conversation about queer representation in the entertainment industry, and how there needs to be more of it on the big and small screen. Specifically, the two discussed how they want to see more Black queer representation portrayed in Hollywood film, television and more.

Kicking things off, Lena asked Jonica, "How important is it for you to be on television right now? For you to be a masculine-presenting, brown skin, lesbian woman? How significant is that?"

The Twenties star, who plays Hattie on the BET comedy series, shared, "It's substantially significant and necessary. I think representation in all regards is so necessary, and right now, we're fighting for so many different causes. Not just Black lives or Black male lives but Black trans lives, gay Black lives...."

On the topic of her television role, Jonica said it's important for people "to see a certain type of character on the screen."