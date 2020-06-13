Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya’s Birthday Party Was Fit for a Queen

Zaya first came out as transgender in February, when Gabrielle shared an announcement to social media, describing her stepdaughter as compassionate, loving and smart.

"It's OK to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are," Gabrielle wrote. "Love and light good people."

In a video that accompanied the original post, Zaya opened up during a father-daughter bonding moment.

"[For those who] are afraid they will be judged, I would say don't even think about that," Zaya said. "Just be true to yourself because, what's the point of being on this Earth if you're going to try and be someone you're not? It's like you're not even living as yourself, which is the dumbest concept to me. Be true and don't really care what the stereotypical way of being you is."

"I know [things] can get tough but I think you push through and you be the best you and especially more recently, it's become more accepting," Zaya added in the video. "Even through hard times, you gotta just push through. It's worth it. I think it's very worth it when you reach that point of yourself. You can look in the mirror and say hi to yourself."

In the time since, Dwyane and Gabrielle have been strong allies to Zaya, her father even taking interviews with Good Morning America and appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss his daughter's decision to live as a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.