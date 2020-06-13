Kim Kardashian Has the Best Reaction to Son Saint's Mother's Day Gift

Even Kim Kardashian's kids have a tough time keeping up with her.

The E! reality star shared a photo of the Mother's Day gift 4-year-old son Saint West made for her last month, and needless to say, Kim wholeheartedly disagreed with a few of the toddler's points.

The project asked Saint to answer a few fun facts about his world-famous mama, who he apparently thinks is just 11-years-old.

When asked about her favorite activity, Saint responded, "to leave me alone." Kim commented on the photo in response, "WTF."

Kim's favorite food, according to Saint? Asparagus. However, Kim joked that she "hates" the vegetable. (Like we said, it's tough to keep up with the one and only KKW.)