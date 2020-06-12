Angelina Jolie Speaks Out on "Intolerable" System That "Might Not Protect" Daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie said she is working to create a world where her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be protected from "racism and discrimination."

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., the Special Envoy of the High Commissioner for Refugees revealed that the recent pandemic and ongoing political unrest has shifted her perspective on the humanitarian work she does. Jolie explained that for the past 20-years, she's worked internationally to combat issues across the board, but now, she intends to "rethink the needs and suffering within my own country."

"There are more than 70 million people who have had to flee their homes worldwide because of war and persecution—and there is racism and discrimination in America. A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter—or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin color—is intolerable," she explained.

Jolie adopted a 6-month-old Zahara from an Ethiopian orphanage in 2005. Though her now-estranged husband Brad Pitt, accompanied her on her trip to meet Zahara, he didn't formally adopt Zahara and Maddox Jolie-Pitt until a year later.

For this reason, Jolie said she hopes to see true reform in the United States.