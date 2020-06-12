Breonna Taylor's Mom Recalls Heartbreaking Phone Call on the Night of Daughter's Death

While people around the country call out Breonna Taylor's name, her mother is faced with the devastating loss of her daughter in the quiet moments.

In a remote interview on Friday's Today, Tamika Palmer reflected on the loss of her 26-year-old daughter, who was fatally shot in the early hours of March 13 by police officers who had been granted a no-knock search warrant in connection with a drug investigation and forced entry into her home. The family's attorney Lonita Baker denied that Taylor had been involved in any drug activity.

When asked "when does it hit home the gravity of what happened," Palmer told Today's Sheinelle Jones, "It just never stops, but it's those moments when it's quiet—it becomes extremely loud in my head and I just never imagined life without her."

Palmer also remembered the call she got from her daughter's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, around the time Taylor had been shot. "He called me and said that somebody kicked in the door and he thinks Breonna was shot and he was yelling for her and I was like, 'Where is she?' And he said he couldn't see," she told Jones.

According to NBC, citing a lawsuit filed by Palmer, Taylor and Walker—who was sleeping with her at the Kentucky apartment when officers arrived—suspected the home was being broken into. Walker fired his licensed gun and reportedly shot one officer in the leg. The officers fired back, shooting Taylor multiple times. Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine asked the court to dismiss attempted murder and assault charges against Walker while investigations are underway.