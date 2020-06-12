Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd's Death in Powerful Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle is returning to the stage and addressing George Floyd's death.

In a new Netflix special titled 8:46, the comedian appeared in Yellow Springs, Ohio in his first gig since the Coronavirus pandemic cancelled many shows.

But instead of cracking jokes, Dave provided some commentary on George's death, which has resulted in protests around the world for close to two weeks. He began by describing his experience living through the Northridge, Calif., earthquake that was "absolutely terrifying."

"That earthquake couldn't have been longer than 35 seconds. This man kneeled on a man's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Can you imagine that? This kid thought he was going to die. He knew he was going to die," Dave shared, recalling George's death at the hands of the Minneapolis Police. "He called for his mother. He called for his dead mother. I've only seen that once before in my life and it was my father on his death bed called for his grandmother. When I watched that tape, I understood this man knew he was going to die."