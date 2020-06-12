Syfy Wants You—Yes, You!—to Design Wynonna Earp Season 4's Key Art

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 12, 2020 12:00 PM
It's been a long wait, but the return of Wynonna Earp is almost here. And Syfy wants you—yes, you!—to design the new key art for season four.
Through a partnership with Tongal, Syfy is asking Earpers to create and submit their designs for the official Wynonna Earp season four key art. Series showrunner Emily Andras will be the judge and select the winner. The winner will have their art featured across all platforms as the official key art as well as win $1,000. Five runners-up will also be selected as well, and each runner-up will receive $100 and may see their artwork spotlighted on Syfy's social channels.
Click play on the video below to get the details straight from Andras.
"Syfy knows that fans have special powers too. With this partnership, they're giving fans the opportunity to use their passion and creativity to engage with one of their favorite shows in a big way. Tongal is all about giving creators the opportunity to do what they love, so we're excited to be powering this experience for the fans and giving them a creative outlet while at home," James DeJulio, co-founder and CEO of Tongal, said in a statement.
This is the third year Syfy and Tongal have partnered to create "by the fans, for the fans" content. Tongal is an online platform for content creation used around the world. Click here for the official contest rules and to submit your designs.
The fourth season, which debuts on Syfy in summer of 2020, picks up with the infamous Earp Curse broken, and Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) would love to be celebrating with cold whiskey and hot donuts…but she's busy saving everyone she loves and the town of Purgatory while taking on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet—all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker.
Fans campaigned for the return of Wynonna Earp after the series fell into limbo between the third and fourth season, reportedly due to financial issues. They put up billboards and organized social media campaigns to fight for the show to return.
"We are absolutely thrilled that we get to make more Wynonna Earp, and are grateful to our networks and partners for working hard to ensure we can," Andras said in a statement in July 2019 when terms were worked out. "This is an enormous testament to our passionate and fierce fans, the Earpers, who remind us every day how to fight like hell for the things you love with wit, ferocity and kindness."
Look for Wynonna Earp season four on Syfy in the summer of 2020.
(E! and Syfy are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
