Influencer Ashley Stock's 3-Year-Old Daughter Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Death

Stevie passed away in May after a battle with brain cancer.

"At 1:05pm on May 27th, Stevie took her final breath in our arms," Ashley wrote on Instagram at the time. "There have been many miracles and countless God moments that I'll put into words when my heart has strength. For now, I'm overwhelmed with relief that she's at peace but I'm also feeling crushed by a pain so intense I can't put it into words."

In the post, Ashley wrote about her grief.

"I let it out a bit at a time, like when you gently twist the lid off a liter soda bottle...releasing the built up pressure little by little to keep it from exploding all over the place," she continued. "I guess it's like that. I'm twisting the lid on my grief gently. Because if I release it all at once, I don't see how I could possibly survive."

She also expressed how gentleness for herself and for the mourners was her "most effective approach on grief these last months."

"We have complete faith in there being a greater purpose of this tragedy (and it's already unfolding through your stories of renewed hope), but unfortunately, faith is not a 'get out of pain free' card, and that's okay," Ashley concluded. "I don't know how to do this, so for now we'll continue one day at a time held by the grace of God, the support of loved ones and the prayers of strangers who have become friends."